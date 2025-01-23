RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ambedkar remarks row: Witness testifies in case against Amit Shah

January 23, 2025  21:17
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
A witness recorded a statement in the MP-MLA court on Thursday in connection with a complaint filed against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks over the architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar in Lok Sabha, a lawyer said.

The plaintiff's statement was recorded in a Sultanpur MP-MLA court on January 7.

Special magistrate Shubham Verma set January 23 as the date for witness testimony.

The plaintiff's lawyer, advocate Jay Prakash, said on Thursday, the testimony of Suman Devi was recorded in court.

The plaintiff, Ramkhelawan, a local resident, along with his lawyer Prakash, appeared in the courtroom on January 7.

Ramkhelawan alleged Shah made remarks over Ambedkar on December 17, 2024 and the comments were made about a person whom millions of poor labourers regarded as god.

Such comments have deeply hurt their sentiments, including his own, said the plaintiff.

The court also inquired if the plaintiff had registered a complaint with the authorities. 

Ramkhelawan responded he had sent a registered letter to the superintendent of police on December 24, 2024, requesting action, but no action was taken by the police. -- PTI
