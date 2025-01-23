RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Air India to resume Tel Aviv-Delhi flights from March 2

January 23, 2025  21:29
image
With ceasefire holding up in the north and south of Israel, several major international airlines, including Air India, have announced plans to resume flights to Israel expanding connectivity to the war-torn region. 

"It's official now. We are resuming flights from March 2, 2025," a representative for Air India in Israel said. 

Several Indians staying in Israel felt a sigh of relief as the Indian carrier's website opened bookings on the said route. 

Travelling to Israel had become challenging with most of the major international airlines cancelling their operations to the Jewish state in view of the war in the north against Hezbollah and in the south against Hamas in Gaza, since October 23, 2023 when the Palestinian Islamic group carried out a brutal attack on the Jewish state. 

Air France announced that it will resume daily flights on the Paris-Tel Aviv route starting Saturday this week. 

The carrier also plans to increase its daily flight frequency in the coming months. 

Transavia France, a low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group, will also return on the Israel route on January 28. 

Lufthansa Group of airlines -- including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings -- collectively announced on Thursday that they will gradually resume flights to and from Tel Aviv beginning February 1. 

British Airways will also return to Israel, resuming flights between Tel Aviv and London on April 5 with one daily flight initially. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cops let BJP men attack my car: Kejriwal
LIVE! Cops let BJP men attack my car: Kejriwal

Open to return of undocumented Indians: Jaishankar
Open to return of undocumented Indians: Jaishankar

India has always been open to legitimate return of undocumented Indians to their country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, noting that New Delhi is still in the process of verifying those from the United States...

After Ajit Doval, foreign secy Misri to visit China
After Ajit Doval, foreign secy Misri to visit China

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will travel to Beijing for a two-day trip beginning Sunday, marking the second high-profile visit from India to China in less than one-and-a-half months. The visit comes amidst ongoing border...

Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Jail
Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Jail

A Mumbai court sentenced filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months imprisonment in a cheque bounce case and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

The Home Netaji Left Never To Return
The Home Netaji Left Never To Return

Subhas Chandra Bose was under house arrest, yet he pulled out a daring escape from his Elgin Road residence in Calcutta to Germany via Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances