A Gate-way of opportunity in AP?January 23, 2025 09:12
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has met Microsoft founder Bill Gates at the World Economic Forum in Davos and discussed fostering partnerships to transform the state into a global healthcare, education and innovation hub, the state government said.
The two deliberated on establishing a centre of excellence for health innovation and diagnostics in the southern state to offer cutting-edge services, an official release said on Wednesday.