24x7 police security + Ronit Roy's security for Saif

January 23, 2025  11:42
Mumbai Police has decided to provide round the clock security to actor Saif Ali Khan in the aftermath of the shocking knife attack on him during a burglary attempt at his Mumbai home, reports NDTV.

A police constable will stay with the 54-year-old actor through the day, sources have said. 

Khan, on his part, has roped in actor Ronit Roy's firm to beef up his security.

Ronit Roy, known for his performances in films such as Udaan and Ugly, owns Ace Security and Protection agency. According to reports, top actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been among its clients.

Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab injuries last week when an intruder broke into his home to commit burglary. When the actor confronted him, the robber attacked him with a knife. The actor managed to confine the intruder to a room, but he escaped through the air-conditioning duct which he had used to gain access to the actor's home. -- NDTV
