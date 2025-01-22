Who called Modi 'Boss of the World'?





In a meeting with Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu and IMF Founder Prof. Himani Sood in Fiji, Rebuka said PM Modi is a top global leader.





Praising PM Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' for ensuring everybody develops and prospers together, the Prime Minister of Fiji said, "I believe Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is a great governance model that PM Modi is practising, which ensures inclusive development for all. I think the world should adopt it for making it a better place to live".





"My friend (PM Modi) had been re-elected (as PM) after we met (in 2023), so congratulations again and I would like to make sure that he gets the message that Fiji is still here. We are still committed to our journey of peace, on which he has been on that journey for long. Oneness' in our development, oneness in our progress and all these are great ideals for all world leaders," Fiji PM added.





The Fijian PM said PM Modi has become an icon for peace and Hindus all over the world. "Having the confidence of those in India is a big number. So, I congratulate him for that. The oneness in that journey of Hindus in the world will eventually translate into oneness in the peoples of the world," he said. -- PTI

