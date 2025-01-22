RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Who called Modi 'Boss of the World'?

January 22, 2025  13:03
image
Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the real "Boss" of the world. 

In a meeting with Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu and IMF Founder Prof. Himani Sood in Fiji, Rebuka said PM Modi is a top global leader. 

Praising PM Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' for ensuring everybody develops and prospers together, the Prime Minister of Fiji said, "I believe Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is a great governance model that PM Modi is practising, which ensures inclusive development for all. I think the world should adopt it for making it a better place to live". 

"My friend (PM Modi) had been re-elected (as PM) after we met (in 2023), so congratulations again and I would like to make sure that he gets the message that Fiji is still here. We are still committed to our journey of peace, on which he has been on that journey for long. Oneness' in our development, oneness in our progress and all these are great ideals for all world leaders," Fiji PM added.

The Fijian PM said PM Modi has become an icon for peace and Hindus all over the world. "Having the confidence of those in India is a big number. So, I congratulate him for that. The oneness in that journey of Hindus in the world will eventually translate into oneness in the peoples of the world," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! How selfie with wife led police to killing top Maoist
LIVE! How selfie with wife led police to killing top Maoist

SC extends stay on survey of Mathura mosque
SC extends stay on survey of Mathura mosque

The Supreme Court of India has extended its stay on a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura, which is located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. The court deferred the hearing on a plea against the...

J-K village made containment zone after 17 mystery deaths
J-K village made containment zone after 17 mystery deaths

A remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has been declared a containment zone after 17 people from three families died under suspicious circumstances. Prohibitory orders have been imposed on all public and private...

Exclusive! RG Kar Victim's Parents Speak
Exclusive! RG Kar Victim's Parents Speak

'Sanjay Roy is not alone.''If he's kept alive, maybe we will know what happened.''Why was he in the chest medicine department that night when he never went there earlier?''Nobody will parade in front of a CCTV camera and then go and...

Reaching For The Stars: From Village Boy To ISRO Chief
Reaching For The Stars: From Village Boy To ISRO Chief

His village didn't have a school so he went to school in a neighbouring village and often studied by kerosene light.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances