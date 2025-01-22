Trump tossed TikTok a lifeline, but China's unhappy





But in China, where TikTok's parent company is based, the reception has been less positive, largely because Trump has suggested he could require the company to give up a 50% stake to avert a shutdown and suggested tariffs on Chinese goods could hinge on whether Beijing approves a potential future deal.





Read the report on CNN.com here.

For many of America's 170 million TikTok users, US President Donald Trump's move to delay a legal ban of the popular social media platform was cause for celebration.