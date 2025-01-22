RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 86.35 against US dollar

January 22, 2025  20:23
The rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 86.35 against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by positive domestic equities and soft American currency index.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to witness high volatility with a negative bias ahead of key events in the global and domestic economic landscape. 

Moreover, the overall uncertainty about the global economy continued to weigh on both currencies and commodities, keeping investors on edge.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.56 against the greenback.

During the day, the local unit touched an intraday high of 86.30 and a low of 86.71. It finally closed at 86.35 against the US dollar, up 23 paise from its previous close.  -- PTI
