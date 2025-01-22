Raut flags 'national security' after Saif attack





This comes after Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora wrote a letter to Maharashtra government to deport illegal Bangladeshis following the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by a Bangladeshi national.





Speaking with ANI, Sanjay Raut said, "This is a matter of national security, not just Bangladeshis but every foreigner coming to India illegally must be deported. In the US, 17,000 Indians are being removed, they are not illegal but are still being removed."





On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora urged the government to deport Bangladeshis living illegally in the state "as soon as possible" to make "Mumbai safe."





Speaking to ANI, Deora said on Tuesday, "I have written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and urged that wherever any Bangladeshi is living illegally, should be deported as soon as possible. The incident that happened at Saif Ali Khan's house is very worrying."





"The audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living across the state is needed to "make Mumbai more safe," he added. He also demanded strict action against agencies which fail to verify documents before giving jobs to individuals.





Actor Saif Ali Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.





The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries. Khan on Tuesday returned home after being discharged from the hospital. -- ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that 'illegal foreigners' living in India is a matter of national security and urged the government to deport them.