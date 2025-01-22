Nitish withdraws support...

RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


January 22, 2025  16:15
Breaking news: The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has withdrawn support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur and its lone MLA will sit in the Opposition benches. 

This development will not unseat the government, but Nitish has sent a message to the BJP which it allies with at the Centre and in Bihar. 

The development also comes months after the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, which is in power in Meghalaya, withdrew support to the Biren Singh government.
