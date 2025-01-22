RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Govt warns NGOs of action if...

January 22, 2025  00:28
image
The home ministry on Tuesday warned NGOs of penal action if they have been receiving and utilising foreign funds without FCRA registration or even after expiry of registration. 

In a notification, the ministry said all NGOs receiving foreign funds have to be mandatorily registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 and they have to utilise such funds only for the purposes it has been received. 

Besides, those who get the FCRA registration certificate must renew it within six months before the expiry of the period of the registration and if not done, their registration cease to exist and can't receive or utilise foreign contribution. 

"However, instances have come to notice to this ministry where credit or debit of the FC (Foreign Contribution) has been noticed into the accounts of the NGOs/ associations who have not been granted registration/ prior permission/ renewal under the FCRA 2010 or such NGOs/ associations whose registration has ceased on expiry of validity period or whose registration has been cancelled," the notification said. 

The home ministry said any receipt or utilisation of the FC without valid registration is violation of the provisions of the FCRA 2010. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt warns NGOs of action if....
LIVE! Govt warns NGOs of action if....

14 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh
14 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, they said.

Would have chosen Usha Vance as my VP, but...: Trump
Would have chosen Usha Vance as my VP, but...: Trump

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of newly sworn-in Vice President JD Vance, has made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States. Usha, a lawyer and daughter of Indian immigrants, held the Bible during...

Adani's son Jeet to wed on Feb 7 in a simple ceremony
Adani's son Jeet to wed on Feb 7 in a simple ceremony

Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet will wed next month in a simple and traditional ceremony, without any pomp and show and celebrity stars.Adani, on Mahakumbh pilgrimage with his family, scorched speculations of a star-studded...

Trump 47: Disruptor Or Savvy Dealmaker?
Trump 47: Disruptor Or Savvy Dealmaker?

Donald Trump's exaggerated opinion of his dealmaking capacity can get him into trouble, observes R Sriram.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances