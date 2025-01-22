Excavation begins of ancient well found near Sambhal Jama Masjid

The Sambhal administration on Wednesday started excavating an ancient well found under illegal encroachments near Shahi Jama Masjid.





The well, located about 50 metres from the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple in the Kot Garvi locality area, is believed to be one of the 19 ancient wells in the region.





According to locals, the well holds historical and religious significance.





Speaking to reporters, local resident Sanjay Kumar said, "This well is situated near the Harihar temple. It used to be a place of worship where people came during auspicious occasions like childbirth or weddings."





"Over time, it was covered and its original form altered. The excavation will restore its historic appearance," he said.





Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra, while talking to reporters, confirmed that the excavation was initiated following complaints from locals about the well having been illegally covered up.





"Preliminary investigation suggests the well was encroached upon and covered. We are excavating to restore it. Appropriate legal action will follow after further investigation," he said.





Asked whether the well is of historical significance, the ASP said, "According to local accounts and elderly residents, this well has existed for centuries. Further verification will be done as the excavation progresses."





The administration's initiative is part of an ongoing effort to safeguard ancient structures and heritage sites across the district.





Sambhal has been tense since November 19 when a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.





Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson.





Four people died and several others were injured in the violence. -- PTI





IMAGE: An inside view of the age-old stepwell excavated by a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in Sambhal. Photograph: ANI Photo

