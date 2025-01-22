Annamalai hints at scrapping of TN's tungsten mining project





Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after leading a delegation of local village heads to Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Annamalai pointed out at the opposition to the project from locals in and around Melur in Madurai after a private firm won the bid in November last.





The local BJP leaders had immediately apprised Reddy and the project was halted.





On Wednesday, the delegation met the union minister with two objectives--- to thank him for halting the work and tell him that the project was "totally not required," Annamalai said.





"The village heads said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been pro-farmer and protective of Tamil Nadu."





"A happy news to the people of Tamil Nadu, especially near Melur--the Nayakkarpatti-Vellalaptti tungesten block will be officially announced tomorrow," he said.





Reddy will meet the PM on the matter, Annamalai said, adding, "a very very happy news will come tomorrow."





The union minister has given "assurance" on the matter to the visiting villagers.





"We have kept our word that mining won't happen.. tomorrow, official announcement will be made," the BJP leader added.





People in and around Melur have been steadfastly opposing the tungsten mining project. -- PTI

