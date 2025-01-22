RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Andhra CM to meet Bill Gates in Davos

January 22, 2025  11:23
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet Microsoft founder Bill Gates and several other global executives in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, officials said. 

On the third day of his visit to the Swiss resort town, the Chief Minister will also meet the officials from the World Economic Forum (WEF), they added. 

"The chiefs of Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, Pepsi and AstraZeneca are going to meet the CM. The CM will also hold discussions with Bill Gates and WEF representatives," a press release said. Moreover, Andhra Pradesh is expected to ink an agreement with renewable energy player Greenko and the CM is scheduled to attend roundtable conferences on topics such as organic farming, human mission calibration and green hydrogen, and renewable power, the release added. 

The CM will promote 'Brand Andhra' and showcase investment opportunities in the state, it said. Earlier, addressing a roundtable discussion on 'Building the Next Petrochemical Hub', Naidu underscored the immense potential Andhra Pradesh holds as a petrochemical hub. 

"Our state is home to India's largest Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR), spanning an impressive 640 sq km," he said in a post on 'X'. -- PTI
