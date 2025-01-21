You are not just...: SSR's sister remembers his on birth anniversary

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him on his birth anniversary with an emotional post.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kirti posted a video compilation of some of the Chhichhore actor's cherished moments. She also added an emotional note to celebrate his legacy.

In her note, Kirti remembered Sushant not just as an actor but as a "seeker," a "thinker," and a soul filled with "boundless curiosity."

"Your light continues to shine in the hearts of millions. You weren't just an actor; you were a seeker, a thinker, a soul filled with boundless curiosity and love. From the universe you admired to the dreams you so fearlessly pursued, you taught us all to reach beyond limits, to wonder, to question, and to love deeply," she wrote.

"Every smile you shared, every dream you spoke of, and every piece of wisdom you left behind is a reminder that your essence is eternal. You are not just a memory -- you are an energy, a force that continues to inspire," Shweta continued.

"Bhai, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Today, we celebrate you -- your brilliance, your passion, and your infinite soul," she added.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.