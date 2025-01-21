RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Woman's body found in basement of shopping mall in Mumbai

January 21, 2025  14:51
image
The body of an unidentified woman was found in the basement of a shopping mall in the eastern suburbs here on Tuesday, police said.

A mall staffer found the body of a woman in her 30s in the basement of a mall in Bhandup in the morning and alerted his superiors, an official said.

The body was found floating in water that had accumulated in the basement, he said. 

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe is underway to ascertain the woman's identity and trace her family.

Based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, the official said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CCTV cameras installed at Saif's Bandra house
LIVE! CCTV cameras installed at Saif's Bandra house

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital
Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?

Is a sulking Eknath Shinde on the way out as Shiv Sena chief?

Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh
Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Maoists were killed in a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the inter-state border.

Would have chosen Usha Vance as my VP, but...: Trump
Would have chosen Usha Vance as my VP, but...: Trump

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of newly sworn-in Vice President JD Vance, has made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States. Usha, a lawyer and daughter of Indian immigrants, held the Bible during...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances