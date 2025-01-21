Water supply in parts of Mumbai to be hit due to Tansa pipeline leak

Water supply in parts of Mumbai will be affected due to a major leak in the Tansa pipeline in Powai, civic officials said on Tuesday.





The leak was detected early morning near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road bridge, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to undertake repair work.





The pipeline breach is expected to be plugged within the next 24 hours, officials said.





A civic official said the BMC stopped the water supply from the pipeline.





The water supply from Powai to Dharavi will remain suspended while the pipeline is being repaired, which will affect parts of S Ward, K-East Ward, G-North Ward, and H-East Ward.





The BMC has appealed to residents to use water judiciously. -- PTI