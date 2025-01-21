Vivek Ramaswamy quits DOGE after Trump takes office

Indian American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday announced that he is leaving the newly-established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as he plans to prepare to run for the Governor of Ohio.

"It was my honour to help support the creation of DOGE. I'm confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining the government," Ramaswamy, 39, said in a post on X.

Soon after his stunning victory in the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump announced to create DOGE and tasked Tesla owner Elon Musk and Ramaswamy to head this new agency.

"I'll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we're all-in to help President Trump make America great again!" Ramaswamy said within hours of Trump being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States Monday noon.

The White House appreciated the role of Ramaswamy in the creation of DOGE.

"Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE. He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today," Anna Kelly, a spokesperson of the Trump Team, told PTI.

"We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again!" Kelly said. -- PTI