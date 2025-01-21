RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

US to recognise only 2 genders; male, female: Trump

January 21, 2025  09:05
image
In a major announcement just after being sworn in as the 47th US President, Donald Trump declared that it will be the official policy of the United States to recognise only two genders -- male and female. 

Trump said his administration will work to make a "merit-based" and "colourblind society." 

The move is part of Trump's plans to change the US government's policies on gender and diversity, especially targeting Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) programmes. Several US companies, including McDonald's, Walmart and Facebook parent company Meta, have ended or scaled back their DEI programmes since Trump was elected in November last. 

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice-President. 

During his inaugural address, he started executing the promises he made during the campaign and announced that he would declare a "national emergency" at the southern border and send in the troops to stop the "disastrous invasion" of the country. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from WHO
LIVE! Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from WHO

Trump pardons 1,500 supporters charged for Capitol riots
Trump pardons 1,500 supporters charged for Capitol riots

Casting the rioters as "patriots" and "hostages", Trump claimed they were unfairly treated by the Justice Department that also charged him with federal crimes in two cases he contends were politically motivated.

Vivek Ramaswamy quits DOGE hrs after Trump inauguration
Vivek Ramaswamy quits DOGE hrs after Trump inauguration

Ramaswamy is still mulling on the exact date to formally announce his Ohio Governor run, which is slated to be in 2026.

Trump's 'America First' agenda: Key policies unveiled
Trump's 'America First' agenda: Key policies unveiled

US President Donald Trump has 'America First' as his priorities and this includes making America safe again, making the country affordable, achieving energy dominance, draining the swamp and bringing back American values, the White House...

Trump 2.0: Quad Ministers Meet Today
Trump 2.0: Quad Ministers Meet Today

Dr Jaishankar is expected to discuss the dates for the fifth Quad leaders' summit in India later this year.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances