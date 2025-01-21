US to recognise only 2 genders; male, female: Trump





Trump said his administration will work to make a "merit-based" and "colourblind society."





The move is part of Trump's plans to change the US government's policies on gender and diversity, especially targeting Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) programmes. Several US companies, including McDonald's, Walmart and Facebook parent company Meta, have ended or scaled back their DEI programmes since Trump was elected in November last.





Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice-President.





During his inaugural address, he started executing the promises he made during the campaign and announced that he would declare a "national emergency" at the southern border and send in the troops to stop the "disastrous invasion" of the country. -- ANI

In a major announcement just after being sworn in as the 47th US President, Donald Trump declared that it will be the official policy of the United States to recognise only two genders -- male and female.