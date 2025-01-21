Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi threatens to quit





The former Bihar chief minister made the statement at a public meeting in Munger district, where he voiced anguish over his party not being taken into account by the BJP-led coalition in seat-sharing arrangements.





"We got nothing in Jharkhand and Delhi. It may be said that I did not make any demand. But is it justice? I was overlooked because I had no standing in these states. So we must prove our worth in Bihar," Manjhi said.





Quoting a verse from the Ramayana which implies that often fear begets respect, the 80-year-old leader remarked "it seems I will have to resign from the cabinet".





The temperamental leader also added in the same breath "some may say I am fighting with the NDA. But, the leadership of Narendra Modi has been such that there is no question of a revolt. I am making a plea, not indulging in a confrontation".





Manjhi, who is the lone MP of his party that has four MLAs in the 243-strong assembly, also disclosed that he wanted "40 seats" for the Hindustani Awam Morcha in the Bihar assembly polls.





"If our party returns with a tally of even 20, we will be able to get our demands fulfilled, said the former CM, who insisted that he was not pursuing any personal ambitions but eyeing a better deal for Bhuiyan-Musahar," a Dalit community to which he belongs. -- PTI

