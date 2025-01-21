Trump warns of 100% tariff for BRICS bloc unless...





Speaking to the media during his signing ceremony at the Oval Office, President Trump said, "As a BRICS nation... they'll have a 100 per cent tariff if they so much as even think about doing what they thought, and therefore they'll give it up immediately," referring to the reduction in the use of the dollar in global trade.





Trump added that his statement should not be seen as a threat but rather as a clear stance on the issue.





The President also referenced comments made by former US President Joe Biden, suggesting that Biden had indicated the US was in a vulnerable position on this matter, to which Trump disagreed, asserting that the US has the leverage over the BRICS nations and that they would not be able to proceed with their plans. -- ANI

