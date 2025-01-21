RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump to 'tariff and tax foreign countries'

January 21, 2025  01:27
President Donald Trump has announced to establish the External Revenue Service to 'tariff and tax foreign countries' instead of taxing US citizens.

Trump vowed to 'overhaul' the trade system 'to protect American workers and families'.

"I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families, instead of taxing our citizens we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues," Trump said at his inaugural address on Monday.

Trump added that this will bring in 'massive amounts of money' to the country's treasury 'coming from foreign sources'.

Trump emphasised that he will 'bring law and order back' to US and announced that the US will officially recognise only two genders, male and female.   -- ANI
