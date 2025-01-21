RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump to pull US out of Paris agreement

January 21, 2025  00:27
image
President Donald Trump will sign actions that cement his intention to reverse America's climate and clean energy progress and double down on fossil fuels, including his pledge to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

"We will drill, baby, drill," Trump said during his inaugural address.

"The inflation crisis is caused by over spending and massive and escalating energy prices that is why I also declare a national energy emergency. America will be a manufacturing nation again and we will have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have, the largest amount of oil and gas that any country on earth has and we are going to use it," Trump said.
