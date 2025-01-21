RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump pardons about 1,500 charged for Capitol riots

January 21, 2025  08:41
Just a few hours after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump granted pardons and commutations to about 1,500 of his supporters who have been charged in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack.
 
 According to the statement, 14 individuals were granted commutation of sentences related to events of January 6, 2021 and granted "a full, complete and unconditional pardon" to all other individuals convicted of the offences on that day.
 
 "Commute the sentences of the following individuals convicted of offences related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, to time served as of January 20, 2025: Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Edward Vallejo, David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Dominic Pezzola, Jeremy Bertino," the statement read.
 
 "Grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offences related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," it added.
 
 Notably, the 14 individuals who were granted commutations were charged or convicted with seditious conspiracy and were far-right extremists, CNN reported. 

They were also part of an organisation called the "Oath Keepers and Proud Boys."
