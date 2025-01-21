Toll in Turkiye's ski resort blaze climbs to 66





According to AA, the fire broke out at around 00:27 GMT in the restaurant area of the hotel, which quickly engulfed the building, as per Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin.





AA reported that emergency teams from neighboring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical teams supported by helicopters, were dispatched to the scene.





Authorities evacuated around 230 guests from the hotel as firefighting efforts continued. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said a judicial investigation was initiated by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, with six public prosecutors assigned and a five-person expert committee formed, AA noted.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had been monitoring the incident closely via relevant institutions since the moment the fire started.





"I wish Allah's mercy to our citizens who lost their lives ... and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded," he said in a post on X.





As per AA, Kartalkaya in the province of Bolu is one of Turkey's leading winter tourism destinations that attracts thousands of visitors during the ski season.





The resort is located around 295 kilometers east of Istanbul. -- ANI

At least 66 people were killed and 51 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel in northern Turkey on Tuesday,reported, citing local authorities.