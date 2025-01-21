RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tax raids on 'Game Changer' producer in Hyderabad

January 21, 2025  13:45
A scene from 'Game Changer'
A scene from 'Game Changer'
The income tax department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to prominent film producer Dil Raju and others in Hyderabad, official sources said.

The searches are carried out with regard to the charges of tax evasion, they added.

The locations linked to some other film producers are also being searched, the sources said.

Multiple premises are being covered in this search activity in the city including those in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, they said.

Dil Raju, whose real name is Venkata Ramana Reddy, is a leading film producer and the chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC).

Dil Raju produced some of the biggest Telugu blockbusters, including the recent Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer
