RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Stocks continue to surge as Trump 2.0 begins

January 21, 2025  10:11
image
Indian stock markets continued to gain on Tuesday's opening as Trump 2.0 began, with both indices surging in the opening session. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,421.65 with a surge of 76.90 points or 0.33 per cent, while the BSE Sensex was up by 188.28 points or 0.24 per cent to open at 77,261.72.

Experts stated that as Trump 2.0 starts, a lot of executive action is expected on key areas like tariffs, immigration, tax cuts, deregulation, DOGE, and energy security. Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert told ANI "Trump 2.0 is here. 

More experienced, more determined and with loads of Day 1 Executive Orders issued. As the Trump Cabinet gets approved, a lot of these will start getting translated into legislation and action on the ground will start". He further added "On key areas like tariffs, immigration, tax cuts, deregulation, DOGE and energy security, expect immediate action or studies for taking action shortly. US dollar, US Bond yields, global markets and global commodities are all moving in deference to the Trump Impact. Indian markets are relieved that no universal tariffs have been imposed for now".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Melania Trump sent a message with inaugural dress
LIVE! Melania Trump sent a message with inaugural dress

14 more Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh
14 more Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, they said.

Police take Saif's attacker to his Bandra home to...
Police take Saif's attacker to his Bandra home to...

Meanwhile, multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots from actor's building, police said.

Trump withdraws from WHO, Paris accord, again
Trump withdraws from WHO, Paris accord, again

Notably Trump had withdrawn from the Paris Agreement immediately after his first inauguration in January 2017. Joe Biden reversed that decision later.

Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over loss of milk
Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over loss of milk

The bizarre development has taken place in Samastipur district, where complainant Mukesh Chaudhary claimed that he received a shock upon hearing Gandhi's "fight against the Indian state" remark last week.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances