Stocks continue to surge as Trump 2.0 begins





Experts stated that as Trump 2.0 starts, a lot of executive action is expected on key areas like tariffs, immigration, tax cuts, deregulation, DOGE, and energy security. Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert told ANI "Trump 2.0 is here.





More experienced, more determined and with loads of Day 1 Executive Orders issued. As the Trump Cabinet gets approved, a lot of these will start getting translated into legislation and action on the ground will start". He further added "On key areas like tariffs, immigration, tax cuts, deregulation, DOGE and energy security, expect immediate action or studies for taking action shortly. US dollar, US Bond yields, global markets and global commodities are all moving in deference to the Trump Impact. Indian markets are relieved that no universal tariffs have been imposed for now".

Indian stock markets continued to gain on Tuesday's opening as Trump 2.0 began, with both indices surging in the opening session. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,421.65 with a surge of 76.90 points or 0.33 per cent, while the BSE Sensex was up by 188.28 points or 0.24 per cent to open at 77,261.72.