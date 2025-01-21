RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Special UP cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh tomorrow

January 21, 2025  19:12
The Yogi Adityanath government will hold a special cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh here on Wednesday. 

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, all 54 ministers of the UP cabinet have been invited to the meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state. 

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath, along with his cabinet colleagues, will take a holy dip in the Sangam, the statement said. 

The cabinet meeting will be held at Triveni Sankul in Arail, starting at 12 noon, officials said. 

Earlier, the meeting was planned in the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims' movement led to the shift in venue, they said. 

After the meeting, the entire cabinet will travel from the Arail VIP Ghat to the Sangam by motorboats. 

At the Sangam, CM Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet members will perform rituals and take a holy dip, the statement said. 

This isn't the first time CM Adityanath has led his cabinet to the Sangam. 

In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his minister. -- PTI
