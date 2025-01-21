RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex crashes 1,235 points to 7-month low

January 21, 2025  16:16
image
Benchmark Sensex tanked 1,235 points to settle at more than seven-month low due to an across-the-board selloff triggered by global trade war worries after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on neighbouring countries on his inauguration day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,235.08 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at 75,838.36 dragged by losses in ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. During the day, the BSE benchmark plummeted 1,431.57 points or 1.85 per cent to hit an intraday low of 75,641.87.

The broader NSE Nifty plunged 320.10 points or 1.37 per cent to close at 23,024.65. In the intraday trade, the NSE Nifty plunged 367.9 points or 1.57 per cent to 22,976.85.

"Domestic markets experienced a significant decline today, with heightened volatility, followed by Trump's announcement of trade tariffs on neighbouring countries on his inauguration day, adding uncertainty into global markets. The weak recovery in the ongoing Q3 earnings, coupled with a depreciating INR, are likely to prompt further outflows from FIIs," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.
 
Among Sensex shares, Zomato, NTPC, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were the major laggards.
 
UltraTech Cement and HCL Technologies were the only gainers.
 
European markets were trading higher on Tuesday.
 
In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended higher, while Shanghai and Seoul settled on a flat note on Tuesday. US markets were closed on Monday on the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr Day. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After 5 days, Saif returns home from hospital
LIVE! After 5 days, Saif returns home from hospital

Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?

Is a sulking Eknath Shinde on the way out as Shiv Sena chief?

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital
Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

WB govt moves HC for death sentence to RG Kar convict
WB govt moves HC for death sentence to RG Kar convict

The West Bengal government has sought permission from the Calcutta High Court to appeal against the Sealdah court order that sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death in the RG Kar hospital doctor's rape and murder case. The...

Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh
Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Maoists were killed in a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the inter-state border.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances