Saif may move to new house after discharge

January 21, 2025  12:42
image
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is likely to move into a new apartment in Bandras Fortune Heights, which is adjacent to Satguru Sharan where the intruder attacked him early on January 16.

Visuals of Saif's furniture being shifted from Satguru Sharan to Fortune Heights have been aired on some news channels. 

Saif used to stay at Fortune Heights when he got married to Kareena Kapoor.

The family moved to Satguru Sharan after the birth of his second son Jehangir in February 2021.

It is not clear if Saif will be moving into his own apartment in Fortune Heights, or rent a new one.

The actor is expected to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital today.
