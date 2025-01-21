RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital

January 21, 2025  15:16
image
Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, five days after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his house in upscale Bandra. 

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the hospital. 

Doctors had earlier said that Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine. 

Doctors removed the sharp object that was lodged in the spine and repaired the injury. 

Khan recovered well and was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) on January 17 to a special room. 

The police on Sunday arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) from neighbouring Thane city for the stabbing incident.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CCTV cameras installed at Saif's Bandra house
LIVE! CCTV cameras installed at Saif's Bandra house

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital
Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?

Is a sulking Eknath Shinde on the way out as Shiv Sena chief?

Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh
Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Maoists were killed in a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the inter-state border.

Would have chosen Usha Vance as my VP, but...: Trump
Would have chosen Usha Vance as my VP, but...: Trump

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of newly sworn-in Vice President JD Vance, has made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States. Usha, a lawyer and daughter of Indian immigrants, held the Bible during...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances