Russia-Ukraine war would've never started if I were President: Trump





Talking about the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, Trump said that he would try and resolve it as quickly as possible.





"We are going to try and get it done as quickly as possible. The war between Ukraine and Russia would have never started if I were the President," he said.





Trump also said that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or NATO countries must pay 5 per cent of their GDP for its defence budget.





"NATO has to pay 5 per cent. We are in the Ukraine war by USD 200 billion more than NATO. It's ridiculous because it affects them a lot more. We have an ocean in between. And we've spent USD 200 billion more on Ukraine than NATO has spent. And they've got to equalise," he said.





Trump added that Spain's spending was very low. "Spain is very low," he said. He added that it was ridiculous because the war affects others more than the US.





"It's ridiculous because it affects them a lot more. We have an ocean in between. They need us. Much more than we need them. We don't need them. Everybody needs us," he said.





Trump faced severe backlash from several German politicians over his recent suggestion that NATO's European members increase their defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP, more than double the current target, Euronews reported. -- ANI

