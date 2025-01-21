RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pune reports 22 cases of nerve disorder

January 21, 2025  18:12
As many as 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barr syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, have been detected in Pune, prompting the civic authorities to conduct a detailed survey of patients, an official said on Tuesday. 

The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department has sent samples from the affected patients to ICMR-NIV for testing, the official said. 

Civic officials have said that most of these cases were detected in the Sinhgad Road area of the city. 

According to doctors, Guillain-Barr syndrome is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms like severe weakness in the limbs. 

Dr Nina Borade, chief of the civic health department, said 22 suspected cases of GBS were reported at three to four hospitals in the city. 

"Reports of suspected Guillain-Barr syndrome cases have surfaced in the last two days. We have initiated a detailed probe and constituted an expert panel. We have also sent samples of these suspected cases to ICMR-NIV for further investigation," she said. 

Dr Borade explained that bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS, as they weaken patients' immunity. -- PTI
