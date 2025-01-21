RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

No liquor for Delhiites from Feb 3-5, Feb 8 due to assembly polls

January 21, 2025  23:55
File image
File image
The Delhi government has ordered the closure of liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol in the city from February 3 to 5, the voting day, and on February 8 when the results would be declared. 

A gazette notification issued recently by the Delhi excise commissioner declared "dry days" under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the counting day. 

"It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of assembly polls. 

"During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever," said the notification. 

It added that non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants among others, and hotels run by anyone, even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, should also not be permitted to serve liquor. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt warns NGOs of action if....
LIVE! Govt warns NGOs of action if....

14 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh
14 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, they said.

Would have chosen Usha Vance as my VP, but...: Trump
Would have chosen Usha Vance as my VP, but...: Trump

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of newly sworn-in Vice President JD Vance, has made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States. Usha, a lawyer and daughter of Indian immigrants, held the Bible during...

Adani's son Jeet to wed on Feb 7 in a simple ceremony
Adani's son Jeet to wed on Feb 7 in a simple ceremony

Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet will wed next month in a simple and traditional ceremony, without any pomp and show and celebrity stars.Adani, on Mahakumbh pilgrimage with his family, scorched speculations of a star-studded...

Trump 47: Disruptor Or Savvy Dealmaker?
Trump 47: Disruptor Or Savvy Dealmaker?

Donald Trump's exaggerated opinion of his dealmaking capacity can get him into trouble, observes R Sriram.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances