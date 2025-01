Union Home Minister Amit Shah will the attend Kumbh Mela on January 27, according to sources, while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to take a holy dip at the Sangam on February 1.





-- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 5, as per sources, and President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to go to Prayagraj on February 10.