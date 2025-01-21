RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mighty blow to Naxalism...: HM on 14 Naxal deaths

January 21, 2025  12:01
Describing it as "another mighty blow to Naxalism", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said 14 Naxalites were killed in a joint operation by the CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. 

With the resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today, Shah said. "Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border," Shah wrote on X. 

An official said the Maoists were killed in a fresh exchange of fire that took place late Monday and early Tuesday morning in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. PTI
