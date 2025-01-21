Melania Trump sent a message with inaugural dress





Designed by New York-based milliner Eric Javits, Trump's hat was an austere flourish to a neat, military-style ensemble. Her navy silk wool double-breasted coat was nipped at the waist and worn with bare legs and stiletto heels.





Read the full story on CNN.com here.

With her eyes almost entirely obscured by the rim of her wool boater-style hat, Melania Trump stood behind President-elect Donald Trump on stage at the United States Capitol Rotunda as he pledged the oath of office.