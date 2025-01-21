RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man thrashes one-year-old stepdaughter to death in Kota

January 21, 2025  22:08
image
A man allegedly thrashed and choked his one-year-old stepdaughter to death in Kota on Monday night and fled from the spot on Tuesday morning, the police said. 

He was angry that the baby's cries were disturbing his sleep, they said. 

When the baby did not get up on Tuesday morning, her mother took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. 

According to the police, the deceased baby's mother had left her first husband and was living with accused Jittu, a daily wage labourer in the city. 

He frequently got irritated at her crying. 

The deceased baby bore marks of thrashing on her lips, cheeks and feet. 

The mother alleged in the complaint that Jittu thrashed and choked her daughter to death on late Monday night, circle inspector at the Udhyog Nagar police station Jitendra Singh said. 

The police have lodged a case of murder against the accused and efforts are underway to nab him, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gas cylinder checks must in Kumbh Mela after fire
LIVE! Gas cylinder checks must in Kumbh Mela after fire

Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?

Is a sulking Eknath Shinde on the way out as Shiv Sena chief?

SEE: Saif Back Home After Discharge
SEE: Saif Back Home After Discharge

Five days after he was operated on after being attacked at home by an intruder, Saif Ali Khan walked out of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital.

Pune logs 22 nerve disorder cases; no epidemic chances
Pune logs 22 nerve disorder cases; no epidemic chances

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has detected 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, in the city. Samples from the affected patients have been sent to ICMR-NIV for testing. Most of...

Adani's son Jeet to wed on Feb 7 in a simple ceremony
Adani's son Jeet to wed on Feb 7 in a simple ceremony

Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet will wed next month in a simple and traditional ceremony, without any pomp and show and celebrity stars.Adani, on Mahakumbh pilgrimage with his family, scorched speculations of a star-studded...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances