RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man shot dead in Jammu chowk by rival gang

January 21, 2025  16:46
image
A man was shot dead in the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu, a police official confirmed on Tuesday. 

Authorities have formed a team to apprehend the culprit. 

Regarding the firing incident, Jammu additional director general of police Anand Jain told reporters, "In this incident, a person named Sumit Jandial has been shot. He was attacked by his rival gang. This is not a terrorist case... investigation of the case is ongoing. The victim has died and we have formed the team, soon the culprit will be nabbed." 

Upon receiving information about the incident, Jammu and Kashmir police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate further. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After 5 days, Saif returns home from hospital
LIVE! After 5 days, Saif returns home from hospital

Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?

Is a sulking Eknath Shinde on the way out as Shiv Sena chief?

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital
Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

WB govt moves HC for death sentence to RG Kar convict
WB govt moves HC for death sentence to RG Kar convict

The West Bengal government has sought permission from the Calcutta High Court to appeal against the Sealdah court order that sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death in the RG Kar hospital doctor's rape and murder case. The...

Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh
Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Maoists were killed in a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the inter-state border.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances