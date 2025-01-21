Man shot dead in Jammu chowk by rival gang





Authorities have formed a team to apprehend the culprit.





Regarding the firing incident, Jammu additional director general of police Anand Jain told reporters, "In this incident, a person named Sumit Jandial has been shot. He was attacked by his rival gang. This is not a terrorist case... investigation of the case is ongoing. The victim has died and we have formed the team, soon the culprit will be nabbed."





Upon receiving information about the incident, Jammu and Kashmir police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate further. -- ANI

