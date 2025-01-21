Lowest level of politics: Puri on AAP's 'Puri relatives' comment





Addressing a press conference Puri said he is the person who carried Guru Granth Sahib on his head when a Gurdwara was attacked in Afghanistan. "They are saying I am having relation with them, I feel like laughing at this. I am the same person who carried Guru Granth Sahib on my head when Gurdwara was attacked in Afghanistan. I do not react to such things. There are many political discourses in politics. I think they have stooped to the lowest level," the minister said. -- ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Aam Aadmi Party has "stooped" to the lowest level of politics following AAP leader Rituraj Jha allegedly making a controversial statement against Puri saying Rohingya infiltrators are "Puri's relatives".