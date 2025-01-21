RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Lowest level of politics: Puri on AAP's 'Puri relatives' comment

January 21, 2025  11:49
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Aam Aadmi Party has "stooped" to the lowest level of politics following AAP leader Rituraj Jha allegedly making a controversial statement against Puri saying Rohingya infiltrators are "Puri's relatives". 

Addressing a press conference Puri said he is the person who carried Guru Granth Sahib on his head when a Gurdwara was attacked in Afghanistan. "They are saying I am having relation with them, I feel like laughing at this. I am the same person who carried Guru Granth Sahib on my head when Gurdwara was attacked in Afghanistan. I do not react to such things. There are many political discourses in politics. I think they have stooped to the lowest level," the minister said. -- ANI
Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, they said.

Several US companies, including McDonald's, Walmart and Facebook parent company Meta, have ended or scaled back their DEI programmes since Trump was elected in November last.

Donald Trump's exaggerated opinion of his dealmaking capacity can get him into trouble, observes R Sriram.

The Akhil Bharatiya Kinnar Akhara is the 14th akhara at the Maha Kumbh.

