Infant suffers uneasiness during flight, dies

January 21, 2025  11:17
image
A 11-month-old infant, who developed some uneasiness on board a Kerala-bound flight, died at a hospital in Kochi, police said on Tuesday. The baby boy died while he was on his way to the home state from Qatar. 

Son of a couple hailing from northern district Malappuram, Fesin Ahammed, travelled to the state with his mother. A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here. 

Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said. -- PTI
