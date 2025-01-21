Infant suffers uneasiness during flight, dies





Son of a couple hailing from northern district Malappuram, Fesin Ahammed, travelled to the state with his mother. A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here.





Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said. -- PTI

A 11-month-old infant, who developed some uneasiness on board a Kerala-bound flight, died at a hospital in Kochi, police said on Tuesday. The baby boy died while he was on his way to the home state from Qatar.