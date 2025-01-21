RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Hyundai, Swiggy may join Nifty Next 50

January 21, 2025  09:19
Hyundai Motor India and Swiggy are expected to make it to the Nifty Next 50 index during the rebalancing exercise slated for next month.The index '" seen as a stepping stone for the premier Nifty 50 index -- could see as much as seven changes, which could trigger a churn of more than Rs 5,000 crore from passive funds.

Besides these two newly-listed firms, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Britannia Industries, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Indian Hotels and Polycab India are seen making it to the Nifty Next 50 index, according to an analysis done by insight provider Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, who publishes on Smartkarma.

On the other hand, Zomato, Jio Financial Services, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC), Adani Total Gas, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Union Bank of India are likely deletions from the index.  

The removal of Zomato and Jio Financial is on account of their likely addition in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Stocks in the Next 50 index are considered as possible candidates for the flagship Nifty 50 index.  

-- Samie Modak/Business Standard
