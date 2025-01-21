RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

He protected his family: Akshay Kumar on Saif Ali Khan

January 21, 2025  14:00
image
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has lauded Saif Ali Khan's bravery and is happy that his former co-star, who was attacked by an intruder recently at his home, is safe.
 
"It's very nice that he is safe, it's good we are happy. The whole industry is very happy. And it was very brave of him, he protected his family," Akshay said at the press conference of his new film Sky Force in New Delhi on Monday. 

At the event, Kumar, who was accompanied by co-star Veer Pahariya and producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, mentioned their 1994 film Tu Khiladi Main Anari and joked that their next collaboration would be called Dono Khiladi.

In an attack on January 16 at Saif's Bandra apartment, the actor suffered six injuries.

As per reports, Saif was injured while protecting his children from the intruder. He was rushed to the hospital where he is recovering after surgery. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haven't rapes taken place during BJP regime: Sidda
LIVE! Haven't rapes taken place during BJP regime: Sidda

14 Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh
14 Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, they said.

Accused in Saif case entered India 7 months ago
Accused in Saif case entered India 7 months ago

A Bangladeshi national, arrested for the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, entered India illegally seven months ago and used a fake Aadhaar card to procure a SIM card before moving to Mumbai, police said. The accused,...

'Avoid Panic Selling. Nifty To Hit 29,263'
'Avoid Panic Selling. Nifty To Hit 29,263'

'Market corrections are a natural part of investing, so it's essential to remain focused on long-term financial goals.'

Infant suffers uneasiness during flight, dies
Infant suffers uneasiness during flight, dies

The baby boy met with the tragedy while he was on his way to the home state from Qatar.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances