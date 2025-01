Haven't rapes taken place during BJP regime: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wondered whether there were no rapes during the BJP regime.





He was reacting to BJP's allegation about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state in the wake of a woman raped at KR Market in Bengaluru on Sunday night.





The victim who was waiting for a bus to Yelahanka was allegedly raped by two men. Police have arrested two people in this connection.





"The incident happened in SJ Park. The complaint pertains to extortion and sexual assault. Two people have been arrested," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters here in Bengaluru.





Reacting to BJP's charges in this regard while speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Siddaramaiah asked "Haven't rapes taken place during the BJP regime?"





He said that rapes should not happen and women should be protected.

"Anti-social elements in the society do such things. We will take stringent action against them," the Chief Minister added.





The BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara claiming that the cases of crimes such as robbery, murder, rapes and atrocities on the weaker sections of the society have suddenly increased. -- PTI