Govt to celebrate 10 years of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

January 21, 2025  23:11
The government will organise weeks-long celebrations to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, the Union women and child development ministry said on Tuesday. 

Beginning on Wednesday, the celebrations will continue till March 8, observed as International Women's Day. 

The inaugural event in Delhi on Wednesday will feature Union ministers JP Nadda, Annapurna Devi and Savitri Thakur, alongside senior women officers from the armed forces, paramilitary forces and the Delhi police. 

Officials from central ministries, Anganwadi workers, student volunteers and representatives from international organisations such as UNICEF, UN Women and the World Bank will also participate. 

The occasion marks the beginning of nationwide celebrations reflecting the scheme's transformative impact over the past decade, according to a ministry statement. 

The celebrations will include events at the state and the district levels. Special programmes will be held on Wednesday, Sunday (January 26), and March 8, engaging communities through rallies, cultural performances, and felicitation ceremonies for women achievers. 

The ministry has also announced sustainability initiatives, including a nationwide plantation drive, and will run awareness campaigns across print, digital and social media to further amplify the message of gender equality and empowerment. -- PTI
