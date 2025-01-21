Govt signs Rs 1561 cr deal for bridge-laying tanks





The move, according to the MoD, aims to improve the Army's operational capabilities. Further, as per the MoD's statement, the acquisition is expected to strengthen the Army's mechanised forces by providing essential bridging support during both offensive and defensive operations, ensuring greater mobility and tactical flexibility.





The contract was formalised by senior officials from the MoD and HVF, AVNL, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the official statement added. The T-72 Bridge Laying Tanks are crucial equipment used by the Indian Army's mechanised forces to launch bridges during both offensive and defensive operations.





These vehicles enhance battlefield mobility and the army's offensive capability by providing integral bridging support for tanks and armoured vehicles.





This procurement, categorised as "Buy-IDDM (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured)," aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to boost self-reliance in the defence sector. -- PTI

