Gas cylinder checks must in Kumbh Mela after fire





The meeting assumes significance given two incidents of fire in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday and Monday.





A fire broke out near the Kinnar Akhara camp in Sector 16 of the Mela on Monday, officials said, and added that there were no casualties in the incident.





This came a day after a major fire triggered by a cylinder blast engulfed 18 tents in Sector 19 at the world's largest religious gathering.





In the meeting, officials of the food and civil supplies department, fire brigade, LPG cylinder distributors and representatives of the gas companies participated, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.





According to instructions issued in the meeting, cylinder checking has been made mandatory. If the technical assistants find any leakage, the supply of the cylinder will be stopped.





Instructions were given to check the gas cylinder, pipe and regulator of consumers and replace them if they are not according to the standard. Teams of technical assistants have been deployed in the Mela area, who will take immediate action in case of any emergency.





Storage of up to 100 kg of gas will be allowed in the fair area. Complete details of every supply vehicle will be made available in the office.





It was also decided in the meeting that strict action will be taken against culprits if misuse of domestic LPG gas cylinders or sale of unauthorised gas cylinders is found. -- PTI

The Uttar Pradesh food and civil supplies department held a special meeting on Tuesday to ensure the safety of pilgrims, devotees and kalpvasis who flock the Sangam area during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela and made cylinder checking mandatory.