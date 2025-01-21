RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Devendra Fadnavis rocks Davos with this picture!

January 21, 2025  11:33
image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shares this image from Davos, writing, "Snowy Paths, Clear Vision! Building Business Footprints in the Snow of Opportunity!"

Maharashtra has adopted a 360-degree approach in attracting investments with several focus sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology to data centres to healthcare to clean energy, Fadnavis said in Davos. 

Fadnavis, who arrived in this ski resort town to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, said that he has several meetings lined up with potential for fruitful results in terms of investments in his state.
