CCTV cameras installed at Saif's Bandra house

January 21, 2025  15:37
image
Days after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence, CCTV cameras are getting installed at home. 

Amid the news of his discharge from hospital, videos have surfaced online showing CCTV cameras being installed in his posh Bandra home. 

Saif Ali Khan will return home today and will recuperate at home for a few days, as per doctors' orders.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan left shockwaves in Bollywood and raised concerns over actors' safety. 

The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16.
