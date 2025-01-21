BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,235.08 points or 1.60 percent to settle at 75,838.36 dragged by losses in ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.





Among Sensex shares, Zomato fell the most by 10.92 percent due to weak Q3 earnings.





NTPC, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

Benchmark Sensex tanked 1,235 points to settle at more than seven-month low due to an across-the-board selloff triggered by global tariff war worries and persistent foreign fund outflows, making investors poorer by over Rs 7 lakh crore.