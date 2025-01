Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty crashed on Tuesday marking a six-month low as the selloff intensified.





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,235.08 points to settle at 75,838.36 while the NSE Nifty dropped 320.10 points to 23,024.65.





Meanwhile, rupee crashed 13 paise to 86.58 against the US dollar.